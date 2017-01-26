Investigations into fatal accident continues
Update: 12:17PM FIJI Police are continuing investigations into the two fatal accidents that claimed the lives of three people along the Nabouwalu-Dreketi highway. The first incident involved a mother and son who died at the Vunivau Crusher stretch on December 31 after the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in lost control of his vehicle.
