India commits to support Fiji fight climate change
Update: 6:00PM FIJI and India have had an excellent ongoing cooperation in the spheres of agriculture, health, sugar industry, SME sector, climate change, education, women empowerment, human resource development and culture. These were the sentiments shared by India's High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal at the 68th Republic Day of India reception held at the Civic Centre in Suva last night.
