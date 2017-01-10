Hunt on for guns

Sunday Read more: Fiji Times

POLICE are now searching for military grade arms in Lautoka City after the discovery of live ammunition at a boat yard in Vuda Marina. A team from this newspaper was at the Vuda Marina yesterday and saw a group of police forensic officers arriving at the secured boat yard where the bullets were found.

Chicago, IL

