Holy site on a hill

Monday

A devotee offers his prayers to the trinity, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha who is encircled by a golden cobra and the Goddess Parvati. Picture LUKE RAWALAI IT is a "holy site" for Hindus that was discovered six decades ago by farmers who were grazing their livestock.

