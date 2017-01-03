Heavy downpour in Suva; motorists cautioned
Update: 11:58AM HEAVY rain is being experienced in the Central Division and motorists are advised to take every precautionary during this time. Particularly for drivers driving along highways, in particular along Princess Road, drivers are urged to drive carefully with poor visibility on the road.
