Haryana honours Chaudhry with prestigious award
Mr Chaudhry was given the award by the Haryana State Government, which comes under the Indian Government, at the Pravasi Haryana Gaurav Samman in the State of Haryana on Wednesday. "I will cherish it as a precious gift and honour bestowed on me by the land of my ancestors in recognition of my achievements and service to the people," he said.
