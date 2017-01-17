Hardship and hunger: Journey of the B...

Hardship and hunger: Journey of the Banabans

THEY were brought to Fiji 70 years ago after the Japanese invasion during World War II and were told that the island of Rabi was "just over here" - a response given by Colonial British rulers to the Banaban elders when they enquired where Fiji was. Confined to the explanation of Fiji's distance from their labour camp island of Tarawa and Nauru, the Banabans set sail, yet baffled about their new island home.

Chicago, IL

