Hall bids goodbye

18 hrs ago

AFTER six years of looking after the welfare of Fijian British Army soldiers, Major Jim Hall is finally returning to the United Kingdom. Maj Hall, who was the British Army Support Officer at the British High Commission, was accorded a traditional farewell at the British Legion office in Suva yesterday by families of fallen and former soldiers.

Chicago, IL

