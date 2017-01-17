Gunshot injures officer

THE Republic of Fiji Military Forces is investigating the circumstances surrounding a gunshot injury to a Navy officer who was part of a military training exercise in the Nausori Highlands. RFMF chief of staff Colonel Litea Seruiratu confirmed the inquiry was launched after an army corporal accidentally discharged his weapon and allegedly shot the officer on the right leg.

