Gunaivalu: You need to know your identity

Josateki Gunaivalu with his children Anaseini Adimainuku, left, and Vilimoni Vuki at their home in Marata Village, Wailoku. Picture: JONA KONATACI Last week, a team from this newspaper caught up with Mr Gunaivalu in a bid to hear more on how Solomon islanders settled in Fiji, how their ancestors arrived on our shores, their attempts to link their lineage with family members back in their island home and the fight to have their input in Fiji's economic development recognised.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.