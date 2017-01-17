FVF to relocate office
THE Fiji Volleyball Federation president Elesi Ketedromo says the relocation of their new headquarters would not affect their sporting development programs. The FVF would now be looking to move at the end of the month from the Laucala Bay Secondary School complex because of the upcoming new constructional face-lift that would be taking place soon in the Laucala Bay area.
