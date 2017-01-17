FVF to relocate office

FVF to relocate office

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

THE Fiji Volleyball Federation president Elesi Ketedromo says the relocation of their new headquarters would not affect their sporting development programs. The FVF would now be looking to move at the end of the month from the Laucala Bay Secondary School complex because of the upcoming new constructional face-lift that would be taking place soon in the Laucala Bay area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,134,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC