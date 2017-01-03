Four- lane road to ease Nadi traffic
THE Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the completion of the four-lane road project in Nadi is expected to ease traffic flow in the Jet Set Town. This year the organisation also hopes to capitalise on additional routes introduced by national carrier Fiji Airways.
