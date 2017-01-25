Four coaches in for a treat
The Fiji national senior men's assistant coach Kamal Swamy, Rewa's Marika Rodu, Imdad Ali from Ba and Fiji U17 coach Shalendra Lal have been selected for the course. This was announced by the Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel during a press conference at Fiji FA headquarters in Vatuwaqa yesterday.
