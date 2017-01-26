FLP sets mission

FLP sets mission

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

MEMBERS of the Fiji Labour Party have endorsed the party's initiative to forge a grand alliance of opposition and begin identifying suitable candidates to contest the 2018 General Election. After a meeting of FLP management board at the Colonial Plaza in Nadi on Saturday, party leader, Mahendra Chaudhry in a statement, said identifying candidates would help them initiate work in their respective constituencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,281 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC