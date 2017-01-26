Five Fiji Babaas players join sevens ...

Five Fiji Babaas players join sevens extended squad

Members of Fiji Babaas 7s team board the bus after arriving at the Nadi International Airport yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND FIVE players from the Fiji Barbarians team have been drafted into the extended Vodafone Fiji 7s squad for the 2016/2017 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series after impressing at the recent Sudamerica 7s series in South America.

Chicago, IL

