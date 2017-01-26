Five Fiji Babaas players join sevens extended squad

Members of Fiji Babaas 7s team board the bus after arriving at the Nadi International Airport yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND FIVE players from the Fiji Barbarians team have been drafted into the extended Vodafone Fiji 7s squad for the 2016/2017 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series after impressing at the recent Sudamerica 7s series in South America.

