Fire destroys garment facility

Fire fighters working to save adjacent buildings and flats from the Jacks of Fiji Garment factory fire in Nadi yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND STAFF members of Jack's Group of Companies have been assured that the company will do all it can to assist them after a fire destroyed the retail chain's garment production facility in Nadi yesterday morning.

