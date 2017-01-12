Final farewell for Taloga
FAMILIES, friends and schoolmates of Fiji chess player Russell John Simson Taloga bid their final goodbye during his funeral service and burial in Suva yesterday. The 16-year-old Yat Sen Secondary School student was supposed to make his chess international debut for Fiji in the 2017 Oceania Zonal Championship in Auckland, New Zealand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC