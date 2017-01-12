Final farewell for Taloga

FAMILIES, friends and schoolmates of Fiji chess player Russell John Simson Taloga bid their final goodbye during his funeral service and burial in Suva yesterday. The 16-year-old Yat Sen Secondary School student was supposed to make his chess international debut for Fiji in the 2017 Oceania Zonal Championship in Auckland, New Zealand.

