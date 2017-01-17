Fijiana 7s fights on
Tanivula said there were many challenges faced by the Fijiana team but the biggest one was the "financial side of it." "There are a lot of challenges, we've got a planner for Fijiana 7s but the biggest one is the financial side of it, things to take care of it and most importantly the girls camp allowance, if they're happy it makes work easier for me and the management," Tanivula said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
