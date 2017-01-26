Fijian inclusion in French Six Nation...

Fijian inclusion in French Six Nations squad

22 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 1:57PM FIJIANS Noa Nakaitaci and Virimi Vakatawa have again been included in the French 2017 Six Nations squad named yesterday. Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Nakaitaci played for the Fiji Schoolboys team in 2009 and was later selected in the Lautoka senior rugby side for the national provincial competition.

Chicago, IL

