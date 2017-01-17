Fiji volleyball reviews constitution

Fiji volleyball reviews constitution

Tui Koto junior center jumps for Suva Four against Suva One in the quarterfinal of the Suva Volleyball Inter-Distrct at the FMF Gym. Picture ATU RASEA ALL affiliated associations of the Fiji Volleyball Federation need to give in their input on a reviewed FVF constitution to allow the supreme law of the federation to be adopted by April during their next annual general meeting.

