Fiji tourism properties begin evacuation procedures

2 hrs ago

Update: 11:27AM TOURISM properties along the Coral Coast, Mamanuca and Yasawa Groups have begun evacuation procedures after the Mineral Resources Department issued a tsunami warning at 11.40 this morning. An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude was recorded 22km Southwest of Nadi, 221km West of Vunisea, Kadavu and 2679km Southwest of Suva at 10.53am this morning.

Chicago, IL

