Fiji tourism properties begin evacuation procedures
Update: 11:27AM TOURISM properties along the Coral Coast, Mamanuca and Yasawa Groups have begun evacuation procedures after the Mineral Resources Department issued a tsunami warning at 11.40 this morning. An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude was recorded 22km Southwest of Nadi, 221km West of Vunisea, Kadavu and 2679km Southwest of Suva at 10.53am this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|8
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC