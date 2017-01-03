Fiji table tennis happy with clinic p...

Fiji table tennis happy with clinic participation

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

"He has been attending our table tennis clinics regularly and is part of our five-day beginners clinic which will finish tomorrow," he said in a statement. "Fiji table tennis is inviting more young people like Poni to attend our clinics to enable them to interact with others, have fun and to improve their skills."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,610

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC