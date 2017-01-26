Fiji: Potential to be the world's VCO...

Fiji: Potential to be the world's VCO supplier

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu and Savusavu Copra Millers Ltd board chairman Raj Sharma talks to copra farmers in Vanua Levu. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI Speaking during the opening of the new VCO factory at the Savusvau Copra Millers Limited in Savusavu yesterday, Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu said Fiji had the potential to be one of the major suppliers internationally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,208 • Total comments across all topics: 278,322,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC