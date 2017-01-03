Fiji Police arrest rape suspect

Fiji Police arrest rape suspect

1 hr ago

Update: 3:59PM A 30-YEAR-old suspect was arrested last night in relation to a rape case reported in Suva in November last year. Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou said the incident occurred on November 20 in Toorak where a 19-year-old student was allegedly raped.

