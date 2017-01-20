FCS plays down group 'action'

1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

THE Fiji Corrections Service says it has solved what it terms as an "attempted hunger strike" by a group of inmates at the Lautoka Remand Centre. Yesterday, an inmate who had been released on bail told this newspaper that there was a group who had gone on a hunger strike as they were unhappy with the conditions and alleged ill-treatment at the facility.

Chicago, IL

