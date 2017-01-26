Faith groups sign MOU

Faith groups sign MOU

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Reverend Iliesa Naivalu of the Methodist Church of Fiji signs the MOU at the Ministry of Women conference room in Suva on Thursday. Picture: Supplied This follows a memorandum of understanding which was signed between the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and faith-based organisations on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,635 • Total comments across all topics: 278,340,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC