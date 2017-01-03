Failed tsunami sirens point to late alert

Update: 6:41PM THE late dissemination of the tsunami alert by Fiji's Mineral Resource Department yesterday led to the failure of tsunami sirens being activated, says National Disaster Management Office acting director Sunia Ratulevu. He made those comments following questions raised on why the two sirens situated in the Central Business District failed to respond and immediately alert members of the public of the tsunami alert in place.

