Failed tsunami sirens point to late a...

Failed tsunami sirens point to late alert

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 6:41PM THE late dissemination of the tsunami alert by Fiji's Mineral Resource Department yesterday led to the failure of tsunami sirens being activated, says National Disaster Management Office acting director Sunia Ratulevu. He made those comments following questions raised on why the two sirens situated in the Central Business District failed to respond and immediately alert members of the public of the tsunami alert in place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 8
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,405 • Total comments across all topics: 277,617,908

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC