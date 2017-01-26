EU project to encourage active citizenship ends
His Excellency President of the Republic of Fiji, Major General Jioji Konousi Konrote and the EU Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific, Andrew Jacobs. Picture: EU/Supplied Update: 4:58PM A PROJECT funded by European Union known as Strengthening Citizen Engagement in Fiji Initiative ended yesterday.
Read more at Fiji Times.
