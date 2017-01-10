Ethiopian PM's advisor visits CWM

Ethiopian PM's advisor visits CWM

Special advisor to the Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during his visit to the CWM hospital earlier today. Picture: RAMA Update: 5:15PM SPECIAL advisor to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, paid a visit to Suva's Colonial War Memorial Hospital this afternoon to witness first-hand the services and challenges faced by the divisional hospital.

