Enhancing trade in the Pacific
The EU in partnership with the Pacific Islands Private Sector Organisation and Overcoming Technical Barriers to Trade program is determined to enhance trade capacities and support regional economic integration in the Pacific. This was shared by the EU ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific, Andrew Jacobs while opening a workshop on the project "Enhance Trade Capacities of Pacific Agribusiness and Improve Access to International Markets' Workshop" in Suva last week.
