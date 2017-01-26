Educating your child

Educating your child

20 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Students of Tacirua Fijian Primary School with prime minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the opening of the Jeremaia College in Tacirua yesterday. Picture: RAMA MY Government doesn't simply talk about the importance of education, we make access to quality education a reality, said Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday while opening Jeremiah College in Suva Mr Bainimarama reminded students, teachers and members of the community present at the event of the need to support the education of every child.

