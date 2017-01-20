Eco retreat promotes authentic Fijian...

Eco retreat promotes authentic Fijian cuisine

4 hrs ago

Update: 4:01PM NAMOSI Eco Retreat, a traditional Fijian-inspired retreat, has engaged with its nearby local communities to directly purchase crops and other varieties needed for their authentic Fijian menu. Retreat owner Daniel Jason said by promoting Fijian cuisine, it would encourage more tourists and tourism service-providers to put Fijian food at the top of their menus.

Chicago, IL

