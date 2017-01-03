Earthquake hits near Fiji, limited ts...

Earthquake hits near Fiji, limited tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck near the coast of Fiji on Tuesday, causing a tsunami warning for parts of the Pacific Ocean, The Associated Press reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor hit 227 kilometers deep southwest of Nadi and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Chicago, IL

