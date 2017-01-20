Early start for Athletics Fiji

Early start for Athletics Fiji

23 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Stephen Sanday strides towards the finish line ahead of the rest during the Athletics meet at the ANZ Stadium in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA FIJI athletes have got off their blocks to prepare for the Oceania Athletics Championship which will be held in Fiji later this year.

Chicago, IL

