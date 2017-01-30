Drug duo guilty
TWO farmers of Wainibuka in Tailevu who were on trial for one of Fiji's biggest marijuana drug busts were found guilty and convicted of the offence by Justice Salesi Temo in the High Court in Suva yesterday. Waisake Kaloulia and Kaminieli Naqeleca were convicted of one count of unlawful cultivation of the illicit drug that weighed in at 160.6kilograms.
