Dealing with climate change

Dealing with climate change

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

THE American Embassy is planning to launch a project to combat the impacts of climate change in the Pacific region. This was revealed by the US ambassador to Fiji, Judith Cefkin, as she handed over humanitarian assistance tools and equipment to the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,835 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC