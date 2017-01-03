Daughter joins mum for 100th birthday

Delores Rhodes holds the 100th birthday cake for her mum Louisa Sale during the celebration at Home of Compassion in Tamavua, Suva today. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU Update: 1:01PM THE Home of Compassion in Tamavua, Suva, was a hive of activity today as residents celebrated the 100th birthday of one of their residents, Louisa Sale.

