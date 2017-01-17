Dates set for free screening

THE dates for free screening in cardiology, oncology and advanced orthopaedic in four hospitals in the country by specialists from India have been confirmed. From February 1 to 3, they will be at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, Ba Hospital on February 6 and 7, and Lautoka Hospital from February 8 to 10. The specialists are being brought to the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji, which is fully-owned by New Zealand citizens and was registered in Fiji in 2012, under its joint venture agreement with the Fiji Government.

