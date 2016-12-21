Current weather to continue

Current weather to continue

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 4:06PM EXPECT wet weather patterns recently experienced around the country to persist until tomorrow, the Fiji Meteorological Services predicts. According to a weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi after 10am today, an active trough of low pressure is gradually moving westwards over the rest of the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Fri skybobbie 8
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,766 • Total comments across all topics: 277,529,770

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC