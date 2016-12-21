Cruise liner visits city
HUNDREDS of tourists from cruise vessel Celebrity Solistice visited Lautoka on Saturday, adding to the New Year frenzy of business activity in the Sugar City. "This is something very unusual for Lautoka on New Year's Eve, it's a big boost for businesses and a sign of good things to come in the new year," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Fri
|skybobbie
|8
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC