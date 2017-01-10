Court hears Ratu Isoa's case

Court hears Ratu Isoa's case

THERE is no record of an approval given by the then Public Service Commission to Opposition parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca's son's study in Australia when he was serving as Fiji's High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, the Suva Magistrates' Court heard yesterday. Former director for corporate services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kelera Nukutaumaki revealed this in her evidence as the hearing for Ratu Isoa went into its first day yesterday.

Chicago, IL

