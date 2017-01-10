Court hears Ratu Isoa's case
THERE is no record of an approval given by the then Public Service Commission to Opposition parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca's son's study in Australia when he was serving as Fiji's High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, the Suva Magistrates' Court heard yesterday. Former director for corporate services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kelera Nukutaumaki revealed this in her evidence as the hearing for Ratu Isoa went into its first day yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC