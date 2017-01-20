Correction officers improve leadership skills

Update: 1:05PM MORE than 50 commissioned officers from the Fiji Correction Services today attended a Leadership Forum organised by FCS in a bid to improve leadership skills of all its commissioned officers. "This is done to bring officers all around the country from Taveuni, Labasa, Ovalau, Ba, Lautoka and other institutions from around Suva just to come down for a two-day forum and learn a bit about leadership and how to improve our performances," Commander Kean said.

