Congestion concerns

5 hrs ago

THE congestion at the Labasa bus stand is a symptom of a thriving economy, says Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson. Responding to concerns and suggestions raised by the stakeholders in Labasa that FRA should open part of Jaduram St which it sealed off for bus stand usage, Mr Hutchinson said the Labasa bus stand had been operating well above its current capacity.

Chicago, IL

