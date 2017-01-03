Concerns over temporary crossing

Concerns over temporary crossing

RESIDENTS of Paipai Settlement at Vitogo, Lautoka, have expressed concern over the temporary crossing that continues to be washed away during wet weather. Mohammed Alim Khan, 40,who has been a resident of Paipai all his life, said they have had to contend with the issue for almost a year.

Chicago, IL

