Clouds and showers forecast for eastern Fiji

4 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 4:12PM CLOUDY periods with some showers are forecast for the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands to midnight tomorrow. And while the weather forecasting centre in Nadi has forecast a fine weather elsewhere, it has, however, forecast afternoon or evening showers and isolated thunderstorms with heavy falls.

