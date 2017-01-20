Climate change, natural disasters, NC...

Climate change, natural disasters, NCDs link

CLIMATE change and natural disasters have an indirect impact on non-communicable diseases , says Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar. She made the comment while launching Fiji's first Climate Change and Health Strategic Plan for 2016-2020 at the ministry's headquarters in Suva yesterday.

Chicago, IL

