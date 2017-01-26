China-Fiji relations to grow, says envoy
FIJI and China have further deepened strategic partnerships in the past year, says China's Ambassador to Fiji Zhang Ping. Mr Zhang made this statement at the Chinese New Year reception at the Chinese Embassy in Suva on Wednesday night.
