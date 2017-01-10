Cheika eyes Fijian player
AUSTRALIAN coach Michael Cheika is eyeing 21-year-old powerful and towering number eight Isi Naisarani as a possible inclusion in the 2017 Wallabies squad. "There's some good young players in the scene," he said, speaking to the media last week while holidaying at the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort & Spa.
