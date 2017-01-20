Changi Airport handled a record 58.7m passengers last year, 5.9% higher than in 2015
From fifth spot, China moved to become Changi's third largest country market - after Indonesia and Malaysia - with a 15 per cent jump in traffic. Last year, routes to South-east Asia, North-east Asia and Oceania accounted for 90 per cent of the growth in Changi's passenger traffic, said the airport.
