Chandra back home
FORMER national golf rep Anuresh Chandra is back in the country from Christchurch in New Zealand to visit family and friends and at the same time compete in the Gecko Trucking/P.Meghji Ltd-sponsored Summer Cup at the Golf Links tomorrow. The 2015 Pacific Games bronze medallist has won more than 20 national events around the country as well as representing Fiji in the Amateur World Cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC