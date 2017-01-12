Chandra back home

FORMER national golf rep Anuresh Chandra is back in the country from Christchurch in New Zealand to visit family and friends and at the same time compete in the Gecko Trucking/P.Meghji Ltd-sponsored Summer Cup at the Golf Links tomorrow. The 2015 Pacific Games bronze medallist has won more than 20 national events around the country as well as representing Fiji in the Amateur World Cup.

